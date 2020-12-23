Dept. of Labor: 30,542 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 30,542 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 23,131 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 19 along with Tennessee’s 7,411.

Tennessee reported a slight decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 7,435 new claims filed the week ending on December 12, marking a week-to-week difference of only 24 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development typically reports a breakdown of the state’s unemployment claims by county on Thursdays.

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 23,131 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 19. The prior week, 14,509 new claims were filed.

