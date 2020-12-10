Dept. of Labor: 30,107 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week, massive spike in Commonwealth

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 30,107 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,149 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 5 along with Tennessee’s 6,886.

Since March 15, 939,311 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Tennessee reported an increase in claims filed during the week ending on December 5 from the week prior. The prior week, 5,789 claims had been filed in the Volunteer State.

Continued claims in Tennessee slightly decreased from 46,665 to 46,404.

In Northeast Tennessee, 427 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on November 28.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 137 824 Washington 110 619 Carter 39 207 Greene 73 485 Hawkins 39 272 Unicoi 19 87 Johnson 10 57

Virginia also reported a massive increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 23,221 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 5 . The prior week, only 8,606 new claims were filed.

