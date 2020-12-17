Dept. of Labor: 28,559 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 28,559 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 21,095 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 12 along with Tennessee’s 7,464.

Since March 15, 946,775 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Tennessee reported an increase in claims filed during the week ending on December 12 from the week prior. The prior week, 6,886 claims had been filed in the Volunteer State.

Continued claims in Tennessee slightly decreased from 46,404 to 44,215.

In Northeast Tennessee, 594 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on December 12.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 198 818 Washington 141 623 Carter 56 224 Greene 108 442 Hawkins 57 261 Unicoi 19 104 Johnson 15 61

Virginia also reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 21,095 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 12. The prior week, 16,654 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.