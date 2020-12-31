Dept. of Labor: 28,164 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 28,164 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 17,966 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 26 along with Tennessee’s 10,198.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 7,411 new claims filed the week ending on December 19, marking a week-to-week difference of 2,787 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 964,384 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 349 new claims have been filed for the week ending on December 26:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 104 668 Washington 65 548 Carter 32 197 Greene 69 412 Hawkins 34 195 Unicoi 19 82 Johnson 26 50

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 17,966 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 26. The prior week, 14,640 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.