Dept. of Labor: 28,164 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 28,164 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.
According to a report from the department, 17,966 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 26 along with Tennessee’s 10,198.
Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 7,411 new claims filed the week ending on December 19, marking a week-to-week difference of 2,787 claims.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 964,384 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.
In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 349 new claims have been filed for the week ending on December 26:
|COUNTY
|INITIAL
|CONTINUING
|Sullivan
|104
|668
|Washington
|65
|548
|Carter
|32
|197
|Greene
|69
|412
|Hawkins
|34
|195
|Unicoi
|19
|82
|Johnson
|26
|50
Virginia reported an increase in new claims.
According to the DOL report, 17,966 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on December 26. The prior week, 14,640 new claims were filed.
To view the entire DOL report, click here.