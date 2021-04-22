Dept. of Labor: 28,157 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 28,157 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 14,866 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 17 along with Tennessee’s 13,291.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 10,869 new claims filed the week ending on April 10, marking a week-to-week difference of 2,422 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,143,662 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 748 new claims have been filed for the week ending on April 17.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 250 855 Washington 162 597 Carter 80 243 Greene 115 357 Hawkins 100 310 Unicoi 16 110 Johnson 25 45

Virginia reported a significant rise in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 14,866 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 17. The prior week, 5,034 adjusted new claims were filed.

