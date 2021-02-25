Dept. of Labor: 27,384 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 27,384 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 15,307 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 20 along with Tennessee’s 12,077.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 8,116 new claims filed the week ending on February 6, marking a week-to-week difference of 3,961 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,074,383 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 561 new claims have been filed for the week ending on February 20:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 188 853 Washington 110 650 Carter 58 253 Greene 81 470 Hawkins 57 321 Unicoi 39 127 Johnson 28 80

Virginia reported a slight increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 15,307 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 20. The prior week, 14,901 adjusted new claims were filed.

