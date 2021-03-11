Dept. of Labor: 27,012 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 27,012 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 19,605 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 6 along with Tennessee’s 7,407.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 10,355 new claims filed the week ending on February 27, marking a week-to-week difference of 2,948 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,092,145 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 361 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 6:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 131 890 Washington 74 643 Carter 45 245 Greene 56 448 Hawkins 36 278 Unicoi 6 132 Johnson 13 77

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 19,605 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 6. The prior week, 12,155 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.