Dept. of Labor: 26,885 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 26,885 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 16,530 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 27 along with Tennessee’s 10,355.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 12,077 new claims filed the week ending on February 20, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,722 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,084,738 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 518 new claims have been filed for the week ending on February 27:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 166 888 Washington 96 642 Carter 45 240 Greene 106 446 Hawkins 52 287 Unicoi 18 134 Johnson 35 75

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 16,530 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 27. The prior week, 11,944 adjusted new claims were filed.

