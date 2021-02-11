Dept. of Labor: 26,331 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 33,793 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 16,833 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 6 along with Tennessee’s 9,498.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 11,497 new claims filed the week ending on January 30, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,999 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,054,190 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 499 new claims have been filed for the week ending on February 6:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 145 1,015 Washington 117 701 Carter 58 283 Greene 92 469 Hawkins 57 345 Unicoi 13 135 Johnson 17 95

Virginia reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 16,833 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 6. The prior week, 18,177 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.