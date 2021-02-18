Dept. of Labor: 29,383 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 29,383 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.
According to a report from the department, 21,267 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 13 along with Tennessee’s 8,116.
Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 9,498 new claims filed the week ending on February 6, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,382 claims.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,062,306 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.
In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 475 new claims have been filed for the week ending on February 13:
|COUNTY
|INITIAL
|CONTINUING
|Sullivan
|167
|897
|Washington
|108
|728
|Carter
|41
|276
|Greene
|74
|490
|Hawkins
|59
|388
|Unicoi
|9
|129
|Johnson
|17
|82
Virginia reported an increase in new claims.
According to the DOL report, 21,267 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on February 13. The prior week, 14,203 adjusted new claims were filed.
