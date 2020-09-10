Dept. of Labor: 25,715 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 25,715 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 14,009 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 29 along with Tennessee’s 11,706.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on September 5 saw 329 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 829,855 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 698 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 5.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 257 3,064 Washington 123 2,432 Carter 71 767 Greene 124 1,654 Hawkins 86 965 Unicoi 16 273 Johnson 21 159

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report 14,009 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 5. The prior week had seen 10,305 new claims filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.