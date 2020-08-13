Dept. of Labor: 24,797 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 24,797 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 10,036 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 14,761 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 8.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 8 saw 1,654 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 781,310 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 712 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 8.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 256 3,727 Washington 155 3,044 Carter 70 928 Greene 122 1,937 Hawkins 67 1,150 Unicoi 21 327 Johnson 21 172

In Virginia, the DOL reports a significant decrease in new unemployment claims filed.

14,761 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, far fewer than the 25,990 new claims in the week prior.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

