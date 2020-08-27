Dept. of Labor: 23,868 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,868 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 10,998 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 12,870 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 22.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 22 saw 2,808 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 806,114 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 658 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 22.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 221 3,380 Washington 140 2,736 Carter 56 861 Greene 124 1,773 Hawkins 83 1,003 Unicoi 15 303 Johnson 19 182

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease in new unemployment claims filed.

12,870 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, a decrease from the prior week’s 16,771 new claims.

