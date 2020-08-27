Dept. of Labor: 23,868 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,868 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 10,998 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 12,870 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 22.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 22 saw 2,808 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 806,114 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 658 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 22.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan2213,380
Washington1402,736
Carter56861
Greene1241,773
Hawkins831,003
Unicoi15303
Johnson19182

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease in new unemployment claims filed.

12,870 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, a decrease from the prior week’s 16,771 new claims.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss