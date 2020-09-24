Dept. of Labor: 23,805 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,805 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.
According to a report from the department, 12,492 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 19 along with Tennessee’s 11,313.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on September 19 saw 542 more new claims filed than the week before.
Since March 15, 851,939 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.
In Northeast Tennessee, 677 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 19.
|COUNTY
|INITIAL
|CONTINUING
|Sullivan
|226
|2,616
|Washington
|120
|2,079
|Carter
|58
|654
|Greene
|155
|1,374
|Hawkins
|83
|824
|Unicoi
|12
|226
|Johnson
|23
|148
In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.
According to the DOL report 12,492 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 19. The prior week had seen 10,100 new claims filed.
To view the entire DOL report, click here.