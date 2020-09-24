Dept. of Labor: 23,805 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has thus far found little traction among the states, which would be required to pick up a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,805 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,492 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 19 along with Tennessee’s 11,313.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on September 19 saw 542 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 851,939 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 677 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 19.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 226 2,616 Washington 120 2,079 Carter 58 654 Greene 155 1,374 Hawkins 83 824 Unicoi 12 226 Johnson 23 148

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report 12,492 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 19. The prior week had seen 10,100 new claims filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.