Dept. of Labor: 23,668 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,668 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,035 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 11,633 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 29.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 29 saw 1,037 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 818,149 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 818 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 29.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 304 3,230 Washington 148 2,566 Carter 67 844 Greene 163 1,677 Hawkins 95 930 Unicoi 15 286 Johnson 26 178

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report release Sept. 3, 11,633 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, an increase from the prior week’s 11,436 new claims.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.