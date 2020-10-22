Dept. of Labor: 23,372 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 23,372 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 13,499 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 17 along with Tennessee’s 9,873.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 17 saw 272 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 891,598 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 550 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 17.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 197 1,376 Washington 127 1,008 Carter 37 377 Greene 93 785 Hawkins 64 429 Unicoi 18 150 Johnson 14 86

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 13,499 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 17. The prior week, 9,110 new claims were filed.

