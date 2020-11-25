Dept. of Labor: 22,713 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,713 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 15,840 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 21 along with Tennessee’s 6,873.

Tennessee reported a slight increase in claims filed during the week ending on November 21 from the week prior. The prior week, 6,567 claims had been filed in the Volunteer State.

Virginia also reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 15,840 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 21. The prior week, 11,088 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.