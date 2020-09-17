Dept. of Labor: 22,392 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,392 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,621 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 12 along with Tennessee’s 10,771.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on September 12 saw 935 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 840,626 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 493 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 12.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 160 2,784 Washington 115 2,289 Carter 23 736 Greene 100 1,531 Hawkins 66 900 Unicoi 14 265 Johnson 15 164

In Virginia, the DOL reports a small increase in new unemployment claims filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.