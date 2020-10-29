Dept. of Labor: 22,342 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,342 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.
According to a report from the department, 14,572 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 24 along with Tennessee’s 7,770.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 24 saw 2,103 fewer new claims filed than the week before.
Since March 15, 889,368 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.
In Northeast Tennessee, 471 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 24.
|COUNTY
|INITIAL
|CONTINUING
|Sullivan
|171
|1,277
|Washington
|110
|912
|Carter
|32
|309
|Greene
|67
|732
|Hawkins
|72
|416
|Unicoi
|7
|142
|Johnson
|12
|104
In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.
According to the DOL report, 14,572 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 24. The prior week, 11,365 new claims were filed.
To view the entire DOL report, click here.