Dept. of Labor: 22,342 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,342 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 14,572 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 24 along with Tennessee’s 7,770.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 24 saw 2,103 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 889,368 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 471 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 24.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 171 1,277 Washington 110 912 Carter 32 309 Greene 67 732 Hawkins 72 416 Unicoi 7 142 Johnson 12 104

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 14,572 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 24. The prior week, 11,365 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.