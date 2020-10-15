Dept. of Labor: 22,150 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,150 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,005 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 10 along with Tennessee’s 10,145.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 10 saw 306 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 881,725 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 547 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 10.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 205 1,512 Washington 123 1,201 Carter 46 448 Greene 87 941 Hawkins 58 528 Unicoi 9 161 Johnson 19 89

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 12,005 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 10. The prior week, 10,843 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.