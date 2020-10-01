Dept. of Labor: 21,065 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 21,065 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,263 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 26 along with Tennessee’s 9,802.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on September 26 saw 1,511 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

The week ending on September 26 saw the fewest new unemployment claims filed in the state since the week ending on March 14.

Since March 15, 861,741 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 554 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on September 26.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 199 2,330 Washington 111 1,860 Carter 43 594 Greene 105 1,379 Hawkins 60 731 Unicoi 19 199 Johnson 17 145

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report 11,263 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on September 26 . The prior week had seen 10,582 new claims filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.