Dept. of Labor: 20,605 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Virginia last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 20,605 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,411 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 8 along with Tennessee’s 8,194.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,872 new claims filed the week ending on May 1, marking a week-to-week difference of 322 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,168,430 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 501 new claims have been filed for the week ending on May 8.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 170 896 Washington 97 639 Carter 50 253 Greene 85 413 Hawkins 69 305 Unicoi 9 96 Johnson 21 45

Virginia reported a slight increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 12,411 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 8. The prior week, 12,231 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.