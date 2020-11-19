Dept. of Labor: 20,271 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 20,271 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 14,089 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 14 along with Tennessee’s 6,182.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on November 14 saw 1,039 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 919,763 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 438 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on November 14.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 151 1,021 Washington 101 718 Carter 44 243 Greene 68 501 Hawkins 43 310 Unicoi 16 106 Johnson 15 82

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 14,089 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 14. The prior week, 12,500 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.