Dept. of Labor: 19,887 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 19,887 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,895 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 31 along with Tennessee’s 6,992.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 31 saw 778 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 906,360 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 486 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 31.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan1851,158
Washington117866
Carter39286
Greene57622
Hawkins57376
Unicoi13132
Johnson1868

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase of 543 in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 12,895 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 31. The prior week, 12,352 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss