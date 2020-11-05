Dept. of Labor: 19,887 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 19,887 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,895 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 31 along with Tennessee’s 6,992.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on October 31 saw 778 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 906,360 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 486 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on October 31.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 185 1,158 Washington 117 866 Carter 39 286 Greene 57 622 Hawkins 57 376 Unicoi 13 132 Johnson 18 68

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase of 543 in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 12,895 new unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on October 31. The prior week, 12,352 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.