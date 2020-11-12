Dept. of Labor: 19,721 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 19,721 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 12,500 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 7 along with Tennessee’s 7,221.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on November 7 saw 229 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 913,581 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 392 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on November 7.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan1171,081
Washington109798
Carter34279
Greene61584
Hawkins45332
Unicoi9107
Johnson1768

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase of 543 in new unemployment claims filed.

According to the DOL report, 12,500 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 7. The prior week, 10,350 new claims were filed.

