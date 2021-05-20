Dept. of Labor: 18,909 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 18,909 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,504 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 15 along with Tennessee’s 7,405.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 8,194 new claims filed the week ending on May 8, marking a week-to-week difference of 789 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,175,835 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 471 new claims have been filed for the week ending on May 15.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 137 926 Washington 111 649 Carter 48 274 Greene 65 415 Hawkins 80 306 Unicoi 12 101 Johnson 18 48

Virginia reported a slight increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 11,504 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 15. The prior week, 11,270 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.