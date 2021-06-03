Dept. of Labor: 18,666 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 18,666 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,971 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 29 along with Tennessee’s 6,695.

Tennessee reported a slight rise in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 6,006 new claims filed the week ending on May 22, marking a week-to-week difference of 689 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,188,536 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 398 new claims have been filed for the week ending on May 29.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 138 836 Washington 84 625 Carter 20 264 Greene 71 388 Hawkins 62 281 Unicoi 17 98 Johnson 6 39

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 11,971 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 29. In the previous week, 9,843 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.