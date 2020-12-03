Dept. of Labor: 16,938 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 22,713 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,149 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 28 along with Tennessee’s 5,789.

Since March 15, 932,425 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Tennessee reported a slight decrease in claims filed during the week ending on November 28 from the week prior. The prior week, 6,873 claims had been filed in the Volunteer State.

Continued claims in Tennessee also decreased from 51,624 to 46,665.

In Northeast Tennessee, 322 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on November 28.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 111 799 Washington 82 629 Carter 29 212 Greene 53 497 Hawkins 29 267 Unicoi 9 96 Johnson 9 54

Virginia also reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 11,149 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on November 28. The prior week, 12,234 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.