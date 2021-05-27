Dept. of Labor: 16,526 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 16,526 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 10,520 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 22 along with Tennessee’s 6,006.

Both Tennessee and Virginia reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,721 new claims filed the week ending on May 15, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,715 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,181,841 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 395 new claims have been filed for the week ending on May 22.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 132 852 Washington 90 671 Carter 38 268 Greene 68 407 Hawkins 43 295 Unicoi 17 94 Johnson 7 48

Virginia reported a slight decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 10,520 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 22. The previous week 10,642 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.