Dept. of Labor: 16,276 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 16,276 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 5,407 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 10 along with Tennessee’s 10,869.

Tennessee reported a slight increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 10,847 new claims filed the week ending on April 3, marking a week-to-week difference of 22 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,130,371 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 770 new claims have been filed for the week ending on April 10.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 255 881 Washington 166 609 Carter 71 226 Greene 132 344 Hawkins 109 286 Unicoi 20 102 Johnson 17 47

Virginia reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 5,407 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 10. The prior week, 28,526 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.