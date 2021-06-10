Dept. of Labor: 15,744 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 15,744 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 7,903 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 5 along with Tennessee’s 7,841.

Tennessee reported a rise in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 6,695 new claims filed the week ending on May 29, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,146 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,196,377 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 409 new claims have been filed for the week ending on June 5.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 117 895 Washington 105 667 Carter 36 247 Greene 65 431 Hawkins 61 338 Unicoi 12 96 Johnson 13 46

Virginia reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 7,903 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 5. In the previous week, 8,090 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.