Dept. of Labor: 14,664 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 14,664 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 8,167 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 3 along with Tennessee’s 6,497.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 4,970 new claims filed the week ending on June 26, marking a week-to-week difference of 1,527 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,218,692 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 262 new claims have been filed for the week ending on July 3.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 100 827 Washington 63 649 Carter 23 232 Greene 35 413 Hawkins 19 301 Unicoi 12 86 Johnson 10 55

Virginia reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 8,167 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 3. In the previous week, 8,196 adjusted claims were filed.

