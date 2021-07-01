Dept. of Labor: 13,766 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 13,766 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 8,796 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 26 along with Tennessee’s 4,970.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 4,736 new claims filed the week ending on June 19, marking a week-to-week drop of 234 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,212,195 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 373 new claims have been filed for the week ending on June 26.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 103 855 Washington 78 633 Carter 42 231 Greene 70 425 Hawkins 39 332 Unicoi 11 93 Johnson 30 42

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 8,796 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 26. In the previous week, 6,905 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.