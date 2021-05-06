Dept. of Labor: 13,447 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Virginia last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 13,447 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 13,447 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 1 along with Tennessee’s 7,872.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 8,702 new claims filed the week ending on April 24, marking a week-to-week difference of 830 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,160,236 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 485 new claims have been filed for the week ending on May 1.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 171 891 Washington 108 659 Carter 41 261 Greene 74 389 Hawkins 69 294 Unicoi 13 115 Johnson 9 43

Virginia reported a significant decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 13,447 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 1. The prior week, 37,356 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.