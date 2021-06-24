Dept. of Labor: 12,187 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 12,187 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 7,451 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 19 along with Tennessee’s 4,736.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 6,112 new claims filed the week ending on June 12, marking a week-to-week drop of 1,376 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,207,225 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 301 new claims have been filed for the week ending on June 19.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 102 889 Washington 56 685 Carter 23 251 Greene 53 428 Hawkins 47 337 Unicoi 11 87 Johnson 9 42

Virginia reported a slight decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 7,451 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 19. In the previous week, 7,849 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.