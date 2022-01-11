Ballad Health: Decreases seen in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system reported several drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area on Tuesday.

Decreases were seen in critical COVID-19 cases, which involve patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Four fewer patients on ventilators were reported, but Ballad does not disclose whether these decreases are discharges or deaths.

The health system also reported that another pediatric patient is battling the novel coronavirus at Niswonger. Previously, the health system reported no children at Niswonger on Monday after six pediatric patients were recorded at the facility on Friday.

The health system uses state-reported data to determine COVID-19 deaths within the past seven days. On Tuesday, Ballad revealed there have been 101 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

State-reported data also determined that more than a quarter of novel coronavirus tests are returning positive. According to Ballad, its 21-county service area has a positivity rate that stands at 25.9%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 11: