Data reconciliation adds 148 deaths to NE Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data reconciliation by the Tennessee Department of Health led to 148 deaths being added to Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 death total.

The department announced Wednesday that the state chief medical examiner reconciled outstanding death certificates of those who died from COVID-19, adding more than 2,000 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths to the state’s total. Those additional deaths were reported on Thursday, but they actually took place between spring 2020 and December 2021.

The data reconciliation raised Northeast Tennessee’s death total by nearly 9%, from 1,668 to 1,816.

The state’s total increased by almost 12%, from 18,214 to 20,388, although the health department reported yesterday that the reconciliation would raise the state’s death total to 20,644.

With the reconciled data, Tennessee now has the sixth-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Deaths added to each county’s death total: Carter +18, Greene +27, Hawkins +27, Johnson +5, Sullivan +36, Unicoi +5, and Washington +30.

The health department attributed the lag in death reporting data to several things, including the process for providers and facilities to report pandemic-related deaths, an increase in at-home deaths, and the strain on the health care system during case surges.