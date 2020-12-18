‘Data processing issue’ impacts TDH’s daily COVID-19 update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health says a “data processing issue” has led to a delay in reporting today’s COVID-19 numbers.

While unable to post today’s complete report, the state health department did release “provisional” numbers that “may change slightly pending final data analysis for today.”

Those numbers: 10,421 new cases, which would be the third-highest case increase reported so far, and 115 new deaths, which would be the second-highest daily increase in deaths since the pandemic began.

*Please note, due to a data processing issue, these data are provisional and may change slightly pending final data analysis for today. The complete, finalized data update for the day will be posted as soon as it is available later this evening. pic.twitter.com/vapS8nP2HO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 18, 2020

It is unclear when today’s full report will be posted.

The delay comes after the health department announced earlier Friday that daily COVID-19 numbers will be reported daily at 6 p.m. ET, instead of 3 p.m.