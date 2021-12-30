Data analysis: Much lower recent COVID death rates in area’s most vaccinated county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Data show that since August, Northeast Tennessee’s most vaccinated county has a far lower COVID death rate than three area counties with much lower vaccination rates — and the gap is much wider than it was prior to vaccine availability.

And within the region, there’s a much wider gap between less vaccinated counties — Carter, Greene and Hawkins — and the more vaccinated Washington County than there was prior to widespread vaccine availability.

Those three counties, with a combined fully vaccinated rate of less than 42%, had a population-adjusted COVID death rate 25% higher than Washington County’s through July of this year. Most of those deaths occurred before vaccines were widely available — the vast majority of them last fall and winter.

Since August, the three counties’ COVID death rate is 80% higher than Washington County’s, which has a fully vaccinated rate above 58%.

The results of the News Channel 11 data analysis don’t surprise Dr. Amit Vashist, Ballad Health’s Chief Clinical Officer. He hadn’t seen localized data on the topic but said it aligned with national studies and with what most health professionals anticipated would occur once vaccines were available.

“Correlation is not causation, but this is as close as we are going to get to any causation as we can, I believe,” Vashist said. “This is a staggering piece of data.”

Meanwhile, the gap between Northeast Tennessee’s COVID death rate and that of the state also widened since August.

According to “date of death” records from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), 677 Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID since Aug. 1. Date of death reports are the most accurate reflection of when deaths actually occurred.

The gap between Northeast Tennessee’s COVID death rate and that of the state has widened during the period when vaccines are widely available.

The 677 deaths equal a rate of 134 per 100,000 population. Tennessee has reported 6,905 deaths statewide during the same period for a rate of 101 per 100,000.

That 33% gap is more than double the 14% difference during the period from March 2020 through July 2021 and it has come during a period when the region as a whole has fallen a bit behind the state in vaccination coverage.

As of July 31, the state’s deaths per 100,000 rate was 201 and Northeast Tennessee’s was 228.

Pandemic of the unvaccinated?

When midsummer arrived, most of the region’s deaths to date had occurred between November 2020 and February 2021 — prior to COVID vaccines’ widespread availability.

News Channel 11 crunched the death data up to July 31, 2021 and since and found that with one exception, the less-vaccinated Northeast Tennessee counties suffered more deaths per capita during Delta compared to more-vaccinated counties.

Those differences were greater between the counties than they had been earlier in the pandemic when vaccines were unavailable.

Highest rates in Carter, Hawkins, Greene counties

The highest rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 regionally are in Carter, Greene and Hawkins counties. Carter, though, had a much higher rate than any other area county when August arrived — 305 per 100,000 to 240 for Greene and 221 for Hawkins.

Since August, the COVID death rates per 100,000 population for Northeast Tennessee counties are in inverse proportion to vaccination rates.

Since Aug. 1, the death rates have been 194 in Hawkins County, 177 in Greene County and 168 in Carter County.

The percentage of fully vaccinated people in those counties ranges from 44.3% in Greene to 41.6% in Hawkins and 37.2% in Carter.

“We know if you’re not vaccinated you’re at highest risk to have more severe disease,” Ballad Health Chief Prevention Officer Jamie Swift told News Channel 11 this week.

Since August those three counties’ death rates combined total 179 per 100,000 population, which is 79% higher than Washington County’s 100.

Washington: Most vaccinated, lowest recent death rate

Washington’s rate of 100 deaths per 100,000 is the only regional rate lower than the state average since Aug. 1. The county ranks seventh statewide for the percentage of people fully vaccinated at 58.9%.

And while its death rate since August has been 56% of Carter’s and 55% of Greene’s and Hawkins’s, it was much closer to those counties up to that point.

The region’s largest county by population, Sullivan, falls in between the higher rates of Carter, Greene and Hawkins and the lower ones of Washington — and its vaccination rates do as well.

Since Aug. 1, Sullivan County’s 202 deaths equate to 128 per 100,000 population.

That puts the combined Carter-Greene-Hawkins rate 40% higher than Sullivan’s.

As is the case with Washington, that’s a wider gap than in the 16 months of pandemic leading up to August. During that period the three counties’ combined rate of 254 was just 20% higher than Sullivan’s 212.

But compared to Washington County, Sullivan has seen its death rate gap widen. Since August Sullivan’s rate is 28% above Washington County’s rate. Before August, Sullivan’s death rate was just 4% higher than Washington’s.

Sullivan County ranks 22nd statewide with 51.2% of its population fully vaccinated, 7% below Washington County’s level but still well above the three counties with the highest Delta death rates.

“I think the evidence is pretty clear and is pretty consistent with what is happening across the country, which is – the rates of vaccination are inversely proportional to death and suffering,” Vashist said.

“So, the more the community gets vaccinated the lesser severity of illness, the lesser hospitalizations and a lesser mortality is what you’re going to see. That is expected.”