Damascus waste station closed due to COVID-19

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia officials are encouraging anyone who visited the Damascus solid waste convenience station in the past week to get tested for COVID-19 due to potential exposure.

The county announced Monday that the waste station on Drowning Ford Road will remain closed through 9 a.m. Thursday for deep cleaning.

The facility is normally closed on Wednesdays.

County officials also encourage citizens to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated when possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.