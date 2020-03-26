Daily Coronavirus Update: March 25, 2020

Health officials are now warning about potential community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in our area.

Dr. David Kirschke with the Northeast Regional Health Office says some local cases have not been traced back to travel outside of the area, which suggests there may be person-to-person spread of the virus. Kirschke says community spread could lead to cases increasing “exponentially.”

In a meeting with local leaders earlier Wednesday, Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said the region is “at a tipping point.”

There are now at least 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in the area according to the Tennessee and Virginia health departments:

Greene County: 7

Hawkins County: 1

Lee County: 2

Sullivan County: 2

Washington County (TN): 7

Washington County (VA): 1

The Virginia Department of Health also confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washington County, Virginia on Wednesday.

In Tennessee, the Department of Human Services announced that it is offering financial help to families that have been impacted by the novel coronavirus. The agency will begin accepting applications Thursday morning.

Gov. Bill Lee also announced measures to support childcare facilities and uninsured Tennesseans.

