Daily Coronavirus Update: March 24, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in our area continues to increase.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports seven cases in Washington County (TN), five cases in Greene County, and two cases in Sullivan County.

Additionally, a company confirmed a case in Rogersville, Tusculum University announced five students have tested positive, and Ballad Health confirmed a case in Big Stone Gap.

There are now at least 667 cases in the state of Tennessee according to TDH.

The Virginia Health Department reported 290 cases across the commonwealth.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has asked school systems to keep schools closed through at least April 24. The governor originally requested schools be closed through the end of March.

Some school system have already announced extended closures to comply with the governor’s request.

Ballad Health has designated Lonesome Pine Hospital in Wise County as a regional COVID-19 hospital after a case was confirmed in Wise County. Patients with needs unrelated to the coronavirus will get treated at Norton Community Hospital. Those with more serious non-coronavirus needs may be treated at Holston Valley, Bristol Regional, or Johnson City medical centers.

Meanwhile, the dean of ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine is calling on local leaders to issue a “shelter at home” order, which would limit nonessential travel outside the home. Dr. Bill Block says the sooner it happens, the better.