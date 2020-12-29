CVS, Walgreens working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to local nursing homes

(WJHL) — CVS and Walgreens pharmacies across Tennessee are working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to some of the places that need it the most: nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health partnered with both companies through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program to provide vaccines to long-term care facilities.

Jocelyn Shrum, pharmacist in charge for CVS, trains workers to vaccinate residents and staff members of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We were actually contracted by them to be able to give this out,” Shrum said. “I think one of the reasons we were chosen is because we do have over 10,000 locations in the U.S., so, we’re just able to have the hands to be able to get this out as quick as possible and to allocate it to where it needs to go.”

Shrum says CVS began distributing vaccines on Monday and local facilities will begin to receive the vaccines in the coming days.

This comes as 386 people in the region have died from the COVID-19 as a result of long-term care facility outbreaks. That amounts to 44 percent of total coronavirus deaths in the area.

One local health official says the vaccines could not come soon enough.

“We’ll be working with the various groups to see that they get into those nursing homes,” said Dr. Stephen May, the medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “I think we’ll be getting started in the nursing homes the first week in January.”

May said even with the vaccine, long-term facilities will continue to see COVID-19 cases because the vaccine will not prevent 100 percent of infections.

“But if we get the staff vaccinated until they can’t pick it up and bring it in unknowingly, then therein lies our salvation in this vaccine and its deployment,” he said. “And our hope is within the next maybe three weeks or so, getting this vaccine out and getting it in the nursing homes.”

“Apathy is the great killer right now,” May said. “We just have to maintain our sense of safety for just a little while longer until we really get this vaccine out and into a lot of arms and particularly into those high-risk arms.”