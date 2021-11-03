CVS Pharmacy offering Pfizer shots to children aged 5-11 years

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Sugarland, Texas. (Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)

(WJHL) — CVS Health announced Wednesday morning that the pharmacy chain will begin to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11 years.

This includes 22 locations in Tennessee starting on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Shots are administered on an appointment-made basis, which can be set at CVS.com or on the CVS Pharmacy app.

CVS revealed it has administered around 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date, including to those aged 12 years and older since the FDA authorized it earlier in the year.

Regional locations include the following:

4209 N. Roan St., Johnson City

2626 E. Stone Dr. Ste. 90, Kingsport

4106 Ft. Henry Dr., Kingsport

2114 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Morristown

No locations in Southwest Virginia have listed COVID-19 vaccine availability for those aged 5-11 years.

