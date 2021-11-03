CVS Pharmacy offering Pfizer shots to children aged 5-11 years

(WJHL) — CVS Health announced Wednesday morning that the pharmacy chain will begin to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11 years.
This includes 22 locations in Tennessee starting on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Shots are administered on an appointment-made basis, which can be set at CVS.com or on the CVS Pharmacy app.
CVS revealed it has administered around 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date, including to those aged 12 years and older since the FDA authorized it earlier in the year.
Regional locations include the following:
- 4209 N. Roan St., Johnson City
- 2626 E. Stone Dr. Ste. 90, Kingsport
- 4106 Ft. Henry Dr., Kingsport
- 2114 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Morristown
No locations in Southwest Virginia have listed COVID-19 vaccine availability for those aged 5-11 years.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.