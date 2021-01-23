Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO Health Districts to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 years and older

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — According to a press release Saturday morning, the Cumberland Plateau along with the LENOWISCO Health Districts will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 years and older starting Monday, Jan. 25.

The press release warned that the vaccine supply continues to be limited.

The state will continue receiving around 100,000 doses per week from the federal government — likely through the end of February, the release stated — and the vaccine allocation will be based on population.

The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts each account for 1% of the state’s population, thus resulting in the allocation of 1% of the state’s vaccines, despite surging COVID-19 cases within Southwest Virginia.

This allocation is made available for health systems, local health departments and community partners. The announcement on Saturday revealed that this roll-out is a “substantial reduction” compared to previous vaccine allocations to the health district.

Although second doses aren’t included in this allocation, the release said they will be available in time for those who received the first dose.

Health systems, health districts and community partners in far Southwest Virginia will prioritize those most at risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. Deaths from COVID-19 have been highest in our older populations. We will focus on vaccinating these groups, while continuing to vaccinate smaller numbers of Phase 1b essential workers. As Governor Northam said, it is critical that those who are at highest risk are protected first. So, we must ask many people to wait for a vaccine. We know this is hard. We know everyone wants to be vaccinated quickly, and we wish there was enough vaccine for everyone right now. We will continue to vaccinate our community to the best of our ability with the resources we have available. Dr. Karen Shelton, Interim district director

Certain Phase 1b priority groups, including manufacturing, will experience a delay in receiving their vaccines due to the decreased vaccine supplies.

Those with medical concerns are urged to speak with their providers prior to their vaccine appointments.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

For details on COVID-19 vaccinations in LENOWISCO Health District, CLICK HERE.