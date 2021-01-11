Cumberland Plateau Health District: ‘Our phone systems are getting overwhelmed with calls’

Courtesy of Cumberland Plateau Health District via Facebook

(WJHL) – The Cumberland Plateau Health District reported Monday that phones are overwhelmed as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands throughout Southwest Virginia.

As vaccines were distributed Monday to Phase 1b, Southwest Virginia health districts urged those seeking the vaccination to call ahead to make an appointment.

In a social media post Monday morning, Cumberland Plateau Health District said the number of phones lines and staff to schedule those appointments are limited.

Phase 1b includes teachers, frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, or migrant labor camps.