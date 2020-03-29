Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closing due to COVID-19

MIDDLESBORO, KY (WJHL) — The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will be closed to all visitors effective March 30 at noon until further notice, according to an announcement from the National Park Service.
This closure includes the following:
- Pinnacle Road
- Overlook
- Visitor center
- Parking area
- All restrooms
- Wilderness Road Campground and picnic area
- Bartlett Park Road and picnic area
- Sugar Run picnic area
- Civic Park picnic area
- All back-country campsites
Law enforcement rangers continue to monitor and patrol the park and will enforce these closures.
Updates are posted to the park’s website and Facebook.
