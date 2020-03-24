Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closes restrooms, suspends picnic shelter reservations during virus concerns

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WJHL) – Cumberland Gap National Historical Park officials announced on Tuesday that restrooms at the park would be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release from CGNHP, restrooms at the park will be temporarily closed and picnic shelter reservations suspended in light of the spread of COVID-19.

Spaces like the Pinnacle Overlook and trails still remain open to the public, according to the release.

CGNHP says they will continue to monitor the virus and make closure adjustments as the situation changes.

