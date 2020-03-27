Cumberland Gap National Historic Park closes backcountry campsites, trails

A view into Southwest Virginia & Northeast Tennessee from the Pinnacle Overlook. (B. Stack/WJHL)

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WJHL) – The Cumberland Gap National Historic Park has closed backcountry campsites and trails because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the closure goes into effect Friday and last until further notice.

The park’s visitor center, Wilderness Road Campground and public restrooms are also closed.

While these backcountry areas are closed, the Pinnacle Overlook and frontcountry trails remain open.

“In order for the Pinnacle Overlook to remain accessible, we are reminding visitors to plan ahead as restrooms are closed,” states Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “The appearance of human waste and trash will lead to the closing of the overlook.”