Crumley House Rehab Center receives $5,000 grant; still facing ‘major shortfall’

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center received a $5,000 grant from the East Tennessee Foundation to provide relief during the pandemic, but center officials say they still face a massive shortfall due to the cancellation of fundraisers.

According to a release from Crumley House, like many other non-profits, is facing “a major shortfall, eclipsing $125,000 in annual fundraising and donations moving through 2020.”

Crumley House Executive Director Guynn Edwards said while they greatly appreciate the grant, the current state caused by COVID-19 has placed them in a challenging position.

“We are greatly appreciative of The East Tennessee Foundation and its assistance with this grant. They have been great partners with The Crumley House over the years,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director. “It was a blessing to learn that we were approved for these funds, but we’re still facing a long uphill challenge.”

The release says the pandemic forced the closure of its two major fundraisers in 2020, the Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5k Run/Walk and the Polynesian Beach Party.

The two events raise $125K to $175K for the rehabilitation center every year.

The Crumley House was also dropped as a recipient of funds from the United Way of Washington County, Tennessee for 2020.

“Canceling these events impacts The Crumley House greatly,” added Edwards. “Rest assured, our board of directors and our staff are busy planning alternative means to solicit donations and raise funds, but it will be a monumental challenge to even get close to our typical income from these events, which we depend on greatly each year.

Donations are being accepted by Crumley House online or by mail. You can donate online by clicking here.

To mail donations, send them to The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, TN 37681.

For additional information, call 423-257-3644.

